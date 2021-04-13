ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

