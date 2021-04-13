PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

