Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JOAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

JOAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last 90 days.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

