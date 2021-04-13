Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.68. The company had a trading volume of 273,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average is $272.83. The company has a market capitalization of $887.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

