Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 19,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.