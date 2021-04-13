Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 1,352,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

