The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $211.23

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.73 to $211.23 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $29.25 on Tuesday, hitting $161.30. 111,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

