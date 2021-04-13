Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Societe Generale cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

CS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

