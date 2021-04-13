Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 12,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,032. Vertex has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vertex by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,656,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,881,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

