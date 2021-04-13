MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,008. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

