MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,008. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
