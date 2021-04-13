Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 3,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
