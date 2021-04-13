Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 3,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

