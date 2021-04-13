Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.68. 23,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

