Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $242.72 or 0.00386215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $128.65 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

