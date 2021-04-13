ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0020

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $18,674.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLY has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.