TerraUSD (UST) One Day Volume Tops $52.68 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $52.68 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005992 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,766,707,363 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

