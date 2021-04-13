Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 243.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

