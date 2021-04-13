SVB Leerink Cuts FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $56.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 184.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FGEN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

