Craig Hallum Upgrades BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) to Buy

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BBQ stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 2,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,624. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.86.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
