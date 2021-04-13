Craig Hallum Upgrades BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) to Buy

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 2,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,624. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.