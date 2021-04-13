Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $40.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 billion and the highest is $41.39 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $163.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $257.82. 1,407,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,175,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $257.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.