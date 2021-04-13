Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.39.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,712. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $116.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

