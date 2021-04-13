Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,192 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

