Cordasco Financial Network Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,712. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

