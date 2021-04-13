Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The company has a market capitalization of $342.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

