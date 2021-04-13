Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 55,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

