iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.35. 16,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.