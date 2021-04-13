Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The company has a market capitalization of $341.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $321.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.97.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

