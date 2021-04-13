First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. First National has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.