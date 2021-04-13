Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,956. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

