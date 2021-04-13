Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 552.3% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AWP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

