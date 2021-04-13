First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $54.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

