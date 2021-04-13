iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,513. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

