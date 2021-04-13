PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,897. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

