Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.00% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 18,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,790,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.