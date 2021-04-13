$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $306.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.95 million and the highest is $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 15,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

