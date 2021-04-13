Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.