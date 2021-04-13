Barclays Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $85.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 138,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,094. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

