Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

ALK traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. 80,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

