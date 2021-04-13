Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFAM. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.45. 5,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock worth $6,782,280 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.