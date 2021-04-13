Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFAM. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.45. 5,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock worth $6,782,280 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
