Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.38% from the company’s previous close.

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ONCT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 98,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,737. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

