PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $33.49.

