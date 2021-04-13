Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 13,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

