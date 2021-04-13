UnlimitedIP Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

