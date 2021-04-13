Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 550 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.