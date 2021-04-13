CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Down 6.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 19,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,129,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

