CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Down 6.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 19,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,129,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.09.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
