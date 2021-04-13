Short Interest in Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Decreases By 85.7%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.