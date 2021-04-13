Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Rises By 700.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFXTF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CFXTF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

