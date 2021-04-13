Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the March 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.7 days.

CADNF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 5,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Cascades has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

