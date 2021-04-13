Cordasco Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 833,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,293,303. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

