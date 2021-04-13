Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU):
- 3/30/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.
- 3/29/2021 – Energy Fuels had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2021 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 3/24/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.
- 3/23/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,857. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.
In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $322,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.