Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 10,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

